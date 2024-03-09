Blitz: Girls basketball district championships night

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — High school girls basketball district finals. Teams from West Michigan picked up some hardware. Rockford rolls past Mona Shores 69-27.

Rockford 69, Mona Shores 27

Byron Center beats East Kentwood in overtime 47-44.

Byron Center 47, East Kentwood 44

Kenowa Hills pulls off a comeback win over Forest Hills Northern 46-44.

Kenowa Hills 46, Forest Hills Northern 44

Holland West Ottawa beats Grand Haven 60-50.

West Ottawa 60, Grand Haven 50

West Central wins the district title beating Catholic Central 43-36.

West Catholic 43, Catholic Central 36

Girls basketball regional semi-finals will be on Monday, February 11th.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter)