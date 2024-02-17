Blitz Friday: Rockford and East Kentwood split boys-girls doubleheader

East Kentwood avenges earlier season loss to Rockford, 62-49. The OK-Red is still up for grabs.
Unity Christian knocks off Coopersville as the two tops teams in the OK-Blue clash.
Whitehall stays perfect, now 20-0, with a win over Ludington.
Schoolcraft uses a big fourth quarter to beat Parchment 51-43.
Battle Creek Lakeview gets a close win over Loy Norrix 50-47.
Rockford keeps the OK-Red race alive knocking off East Kentwood 62-54.
Byron Center stays atop of the OK-White beating Forest Hills Central 52-26.
Muskegon extends its conference lead with a win over Zeeland West 47-41.
Grand Rapids Catholic Central beats Cedar Springs in the OK-Gold 54-51.
Wyoming picks up a road at Reeths-Puffer 51-44.
For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.