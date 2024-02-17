Blitz Friday: Rockford and East Kentwood split boys-girls doubleheader

East Kentwood avenges earlier season loss to Rockford, 62-49. The OK-Red is still up for grabs.

East Kentwood 62, Rockford 49

Unity Christian knocks off Coopersville as the two tops teams in the OK-Blue clash.

Unity Christian 51, Coopersville 47

Whitehall stays perfect, now 20-0, with a win over Ludington.

Whitehall 71, Ludington 62

Schoolcraft uses a big fourth quarter to beat Parchment 51-43.

Schoolcraft 51, Parchment 43

Battle Creek Lakeview gets a close win over Loy Norrix 50-47.

Battle Creek Lakeview 50, Loy Norrix 47

Rockford keeps the OK-Red race alive knocking off East Kentwood 62-54.

Rockford 62, East Kentwood 54

Byron Center stays atop of the OK-White beating Forest Hills Central 52-26.

Byron Center 52, Forest Hills Central 26

Muskegon extends its conference lead with a win over Zeeland West 47-41.

Muskegon 47, Zeeland West 41

Grand Rapids Catholic Central beats Cedar Springs in the OK-Gold 54-51.

GR Catholic Central 54, Cedar Springs 51

Wyoming picks up a road at Reeths-Puffer 51-44.

Wyoming 51, Reeths-Puffer 44

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - Twitter