BirdDogs pull off come from behind win against FHC

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Just a few weeks ago, Forest Hills Central took down Forest Hills Northern-Eastern 10-5. It was the first time in program history that the Rangers beat the BirdDogs but things were different in the second meeting.

FHNE 13, FHC 12

FHC led at the half on Wednesday 8-3. The Rangers seemed totally in control but FHNE came out with new energy in the second half. They closed the gap and then Sarah Lebo scored the game tying goal with 6:42 left in the game. That was followed up by a goal from Izzy Bainbridge to put the BirdDogs out in front by one.

"It was just really great to finally see our team start working together and really start moving things on offense. I think that was one of the big things. We just needed to be a little more fast paced, little bit faster passes. And really shut down on D and drop in a little more so we definitely made those changes in the second half," said Izzy Bainbridge.

Central would score again to tie it up at 12 but Mia Dye score the go-ahead goal with just under four minutes left in the game.

"We're all friends but it feels really good and it gives us a lot of confidence too. Like us coming off losing to them, it really shows that we won't give up and that we have the drive," said Mia Dye.

Bainbridge, Alayna David and Lexi Slywka all had three goals tonight for FHNE. Mia Dye had two goals and Logan Kirkwood and Sarah Lebo had a goal respectively.

"The girls never quite, they just never gave up. The sun was playing into it a little bit. Our goalie was starting into the sun for the first half. We just said at halftime don't quite, just keep going and I'm so proud of their effort today," said Joe Curcuru.

The BirdDogs are now 15-2 this season and still ranked No. 2 in Division one. They will finish the regular season with a game on May 12th against Hartland and then May 18th against Grand Rapids Catholic Central.

