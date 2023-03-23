MUSKEGON, Mich. — For the first time since 2014, Muskegon boys basketball will play in the state semi finals. That season eight years was also a historic one where the Big Reds brought home the division one state championship.

"There's been a lot of history in this town going to the Breslin. My uncle went, my dad went. It's just a blessing to not only watch but to be able to play in that position," said senior point guard Anthony Sydnor.

Big Reds continue basketball legacy into state semi finals

Just three seniors, Anthony Sydnor, David Day III, and Jordan Briggs are leading the Big Reds this season. Coached by Keith Guy who's been the leader of the program for the last 11 years. With a drought in trips to East Lansing, the seniors are finally getting their shot to play at the Breslin.

"We haven't been to the Breslin in 7 years. So for us to be able to do it, I want to go there and want to win it all for our state and for our school," said David Day.

Muskegon finished first in the OK Green this season and complied wins against Grand Rapids Catholic Central, Ferndale, and East Kentwood in the regional semi final. They're currently 25-2 this season. Those two losses coming against North Farmington in the 2K23 Aquinas tournament and in overtime against Grand Blanc.

"Just getting the opportunity to be in the final four and go play for one is really big for me. I feel like there's no better way for me to go out than for me to win a state championship senior year," said Jordan Briggs.

They will face off against Orchard Lake St. Mary at 6:30pm at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. The winner of that game will advance to the Division one state championship game at 12:15pm on Saturday, March 25th.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

