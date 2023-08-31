Belding making improvements on defense to match up against Spring Lake

BELDING, Mich. — Belding will travel towards the lake shore to take on Spring Lake for our Blitz game of the week on Thursday.

The Black Knights are 1-0 to start the year after a 22-11 win against Ionia. They came into the year with confidence and energy after winning a playoff game and a conference title for the first time in 26 years.

They say the focus this week is to try to stop Spring Lake's triple option offense.

"Spring Lake, they've got a tricky offense but if we can master their offense I think we'll be pretty good. We just need to play hungry. We try to stop it and have that mentality that you want to run it toward me and stop it," said Hunter Conrad.

In their week one match up, Belding struggled on turnovers

"I think if you win the turnover battle you have a good chance of winning the game. Turnovers cause momentum and momentum is what you want to win a game so I think that's pretty important," said Isaac Casey.

"We've got to stay focused. We've got to understand what they're trying to do and make sure that we focus on our responsibility. Not trying to make plays outside of our responsibility and executions on defense so they've got to stay within themselves, play within themselves and trust their teammates next to them to get the job done to stop this offense," said Coach Price.

Kick off is set for 7pm on Thursday, August 31st.

