Belding locks up the OK Silver title in the Blitz Battle

Hunter Conrad celebrates a touchdown against Hopkins
BELDING, Mich. — The Black Knights can officially call themselves back-to-back-to-back conference champions after beating Hopkins 40-0 in the OK Silver finale on Friday night.

Belding scored early and often in this game. Starting out with a short two yard run from T.J. Smith, two point conversion was good so they led 8-0.

Blitz Battle: Belding 40, Hopkins 0

Next possession, they found the end zone again as Dawson Donovan handed it off to Codey Manley for one of his two scores on the night. He finished the game with 10 carries, 142 yards, two touchdowns and two 2-point conversions.

Hunter Conrad scored the next two touchdowns for the Black Knights. The one being a 52 yard catch from Donovan, what is believed to be his first receiving score in his career.

The Black Knights defense kept Hopkins off the board in a shut out win. They now await their fate in the playoffs and will find out who they're playing during the 2024 selection show on Sunday, October 27th at 4:30pm.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

