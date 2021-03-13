Balanced attack helps South Christian pull away from Ottawa Hills

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — South Christian and Ottawa Hills were tied 37-37 in the third quarter before a big fourth quarter run down the stretch helped the Sailors prevail, 64-52.

South was led by their 'big four' of Jake DeHaan, Elliott Grashuis, Sam Meengs and Connor Dykema, who combined for 52 of the team's 64 points.

"The balance is great, we all can shoot, all can score," Grashuis said after his 13-point effort in the win, "whoever has the hot hand, we try to find them and keep it going."

The Sailors improve to 12-2 overall as the postseason nears, just over one week away.

"We take whatever the other team gives us, if they're going to let Connor [Dykema] post up inside, we'll take that, if they're going to leave Jake [DeHaan] and Sam [Meengs] open on the outside, we'll take that too," said head coach, Jeff Meengs.

"And obviously, Elliott was leading us in scoring," he laughed, "so we'll take whatever."

And confidence is high right now for the team that is only five points away from being unbeaten, both losses in the final seconds to Grand Rapids Catholic Central.

"We're ready for any team in the state," Grashuis added, "we think we can compete with anyone."

Grashuis and the Sailors will round out conference play by hosting Cedar Springs and Kenowa Hills on Tuesday and Thursday, respectively.