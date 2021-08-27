Backup quarterback leads Forest Hills Central to season opening win

Blitz game of the week

Forest Hills Central played without a pair of key players including injured senior quarterback Hunter Robinson, but the Rangers were impressive in a 29-14 win over Jenison in the Blitz game of the week.

Junior Justin Osterhouse stepped in at quarterback and threw for 69 yards and a touchdown in the win.

"I reverted back to my highest level of training all game that is what I did," Osterhouse said. "I just did what we do at practice and they made practice harder than it was in the game."

The Rangers received the opening kick and drove 65 yards down the field and scored on a five yard TD run by senior Jacob Bonnett.

Sophomore JT Hartman added a 1-yard TD run for a 13-0 lead early in the second quarter.

Osterhouse found Conner Milton on a 30-yard TD pass in the third quarter for a 23-0 lead.

Bonnett scored his second TD of the game on a 75-yard scamper later in the third.

"I was really happy," head coach Tim Rogers said. "That was a conversation before the game, it's bigger than one person, bigger than one coach if your going to build something special it has to be about the program and about the process and I thought we did a good job of showing that we are a program and that we have worked hard to get to where we are today and we relied on that without a few key players today."

The Rangers will play their home opener next week at the renovated Ranger Stadium against Grand Blanc.