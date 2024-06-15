Back to back! Unity Christian claimed 2nd straight state championship

EAST LANSING, Mich. — For the second straight year, Unity Christian girls soccer can call themselves state championship in division three.

The Saders beat Grosse Ile 3-0 with goals from Emma Vruggink, Ava Lutke and Tessa Ponstein.

"It feels amazing. I think we earned it. We worked out butts off to get here so I'm just super happy for us," said Vruggink.

"It was nerve wracking at first (playing the same team as last year), we knew that they wanted to come back and try to get revenge on us but we wanted it just as bad," said Ava Lutke.

