An unsuspecting link: 2 GRCC seniors bond over football, loss of their dads

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — “All the guys on the team are just my closest friends. We’re always hanging out when we’re not playing football. Whether that’s playing football or going to the beach or something. We’re just always finding fun stuff to do,” said Liam Fox.

An unsuspecting brotherhood: 2 Catholic Central seniors bond over football, loss of their dads

The brotherhood of CC football is evident when you watch them play. But the way they’ve supported each other off the field is the most important.

“The middle of my freshman year, my dad died of a heart attack suddenly. It was all very quick. And I think the thing that helped me get through it the most was just all the people around me. My teammates friends, classmates, Coach Kolster and all my other coaches being around me and helping support me,” said Teddy Gilbert.

Outside linebacker Teddy Gilbert’s dad, Eric, never missed a game. He even coached Teddy in middle school. And since his passing, Teddy’s friends and their parents stepped up to help out the Gilbert's.

“Just like still to this day, just checking up on me and all that stuff. I thought that was surprising,” said Teddy.

Death hit another family in the Cougars program this summer.

“So he had melanoma cancer so that was kinda tough during (his diagnosis). He always made life seem like it was normal so I kinda took it for granted. I thought he was going to feel better at some point,” said Liam Fox.

Liam Fox’s dad, Brien, passed away on July 18th. Once again, Catholic Central wrapped their arms around Liam’s family in support.

“Football has helped a lot because it’s kinda distracting me from all that has happened. It’s a good structure to have and the team really helps a lot too. For the funeral they took off a workout, they only had a short workout and came to support at the funeral and everyone was there,” said Liam.

Neither of these guys would’ve ever imagined they’d lose their dad. But being able to share their experience with a close friend has made the healing process easier.

“Normally you don’t have a lot of people who can share that experience with you at this age. For one thing, I think it helped me, and I was able to help him a good amount” said Teddy.

“We’ve always been close even before I lost my dad and he lost his dad first so it’s nice to have someone who’s already been through most of this stuff and it’s been nice to have someone to ask questions every once in a while,” said Liam.

While their friends and families stepped up, so did head coach Todd Kolster. Making sure Liam and Teddy were doing okay and giving them fatherly advice when they needed it.

“It’s just checking in with the guys as much as we can. It’s hard, you get in the rat race of the season, everybody’s so narrow focused and stuff but the reality of it is that we’re here for these guys and that’s the thing that we have to keep in perspective,” said Kolster.

“Whenever we have big events going on in my life, he’ll shoot me a text and stuff. Things like that that my dad would’ve done for me. He’s there for that,” said Teddy.

If their dads were here, they’d be honored by the way they’re representing them and their families.

“One of the things he used to always say to me and it’s engraved on one of my lacrosse sticks, it says ‘play like a dog’. Just means to leave everything out there. Don’t leave anything to chance,” said Teddy.

“I feel like he would be really proud. Just seeing all the improvement I had throughout the year. He’d be very proud. And just remind me of all the work that we’ve put in for this that it’s just another game,” said Liam.

Liam and Teddy's dads won't physcially be at Ford Field this weekend but both boys know that they'll be having a watch party of their own in heaven. The Cougars will take on Corunna at 4:30pm on Sunday in the division five state championship.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

