A little razzle dazzle: Time to vote for the Blitz Plays of the Week

WEST MICHIGAN — The high school football playoffs are here. That means the spotlight gets even brighter on our Blitz Plays of the Week.

The nominees for the pre-district round feature a trick play, a key touchdown, and a comeback-sparking score.

South Christian's Owen Burgess, Carson Vis, and Tyler Brinks complete a running back throwback pass for a 50-yard TD

Grandville's Jayden "Tank" Terry rumbles 70-yards for a game-sealing TD

Whitehall's Cam Thompson gets the scoring started on defense with a 90-yard pick-six.

This week, the polls are open longer. You can cast your vote until 3 p.m. on Wednesday, November 6. The poll is below.

