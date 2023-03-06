Watch Now
SportsFOX 17 Blitz

Actions

3 West Michigan hockey teams to play in final four

The semifinals are Thursday and Friday
egr hockey
<a href="https://www.facebook.com/egrhshockeyboosters?__cft__[0]=AZWshN6z5CDbHoPFnE48K90ALA0lit7RamFpIwNIqw-uu41LCwJzfqJUz5SHIzkNkSujeGwQN2fcTO0Z3N2e-DS8GbpVJ_BuqyXJamTop5xhheByL5tFn5VbJ0_ZxJZEeTa_qU-DxJTFF5hQRidbqIJj5laAwzBzRj5ID6qgLljyxHzfCCPZMjMFmucwNr58BK8&amp;__tn__=-UC%2CP-R">East Grand Rapids High School Hockey Boosters</a>
East Grand Rapids Hockey
egr hockey
Posted at 9:48 PM, Mar 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-05 22:03:15-05

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — West Michigan will be well represented in the MHSAA final four in all three divisions this week. Here are the schedules for the games, which will all be played at USA Ice Arena in Plymouth:

Division 1 - No. 1 Detroit Catholic Central vs. No. 4 Forest Hills Central - Friday, March 10th at 5pm.

Division 2 - No. 1 Byron Center vs. No. 4 U of D Jesuit - Thursday, March 9th at 5pm.

Division 3 - No. 1 Houghton vs. No. 4 East Grand Rapids - Friday, March 10th 11am.

The championship games in all three divisions will be played on Saturday, March 11th.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - Twitter

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Noah Right Rail Promo 960x720.png

Weather