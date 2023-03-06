3 West Michigan hockey teams to play in final four

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — West Michigan will be well represented in the MHSAA final four in all three divisions this week. Here are the schedules for the games, which will all be played at USA Ice Arena in Plymouth:

Division 1 - No. 1 Detroit Catholic Central vs. No. 4 Forest Hills Central - Friday, March 10th at 5pm.

Division 2 - No. 1 Byron Center vs. No. 4 U of D Jesuit - Thursday, March 9th at 5pm.

Division 3 - No. 1 Houghton vs. No. 4 East Grand Rapids - Friday, March 10th 11am.

The championship games in all three divisions will be played on Saturday, March 11th.

