10 Portage Northern Huskies sign NLI's

PORTAGE, Mich. — Portage Northern High School hosted a signing day ceremony on Thursday for ten Huskies headed to the next level.

“I’m just so thankful. A lot of people don’t have this opportunity and I’m going to make the most of it,” said Jackson Altweis.

Jackson Altweis is headed to play defensive end at the Air Force Academy. He’s one of 10 Portage Northern seniors who put pen to paper on Thursday.

“Air Force kinda found me. What drew me to Air Force is just their elite level of academics, leadership and football all together. Just their prestigious academy, having the opportunity to go there and put that on my resume. Get that experience and help make the world a better place is what drew me there,” said Altweis.

His teammate, Jadyn Walker, is also headed to the next level. After thoughtful decision between Michigan State and USC, Jadyn will be headed out to Los Angeles to be a receiver for the Trojans.

“I’m originally from the west coast, most of my family lives in Vegas so it wasn’t too much of a big deal to go far away. Knowing that I’m going to be around the right people, right coaches, it really made it comfortable. Knowing that all the coaches wanted me, it really made it comfortable for me knowing that I’m going to USC,” said Walker.

Nora Kucinski, a stand out soccer star for Northern, will be playing at Calvin this fall. A tough choice for her because of her parents alma mater but she’s excited to play for the Knights.

“Originally my parents went to Hope so it was a really big decision for me but I think what really stood out about Calvin was the coach there the coach there. The coach there made everyone feel very welcome and she wants to win and I really want to go play for her,” said Nora.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - Twitter