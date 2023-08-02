GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Even though they won the GLIAC title last year, that wasn't enough for Grand Valley football.

Bitter 2022 ending fuels Grand Valley Football

"Anybody who is competitive is going to have a bitter taste in their mouth going out that way. It was a tough game to watch just seeing two teams battle it out for something you want and something that you've already beat. It's just motivation that we have to use moving forward. We can't focus on the past but it's just a lesson learned," said Peterson.

The Lakers lost to conference foe, Ferris State in the division two national quarterfinal by just three points.

"We came up a little short in 2022, I think our teams mindset just wasn't there yet. I don't think we had the maturity level to get to where we needed to be but I feel like the leadership that we have with Coach Wooster, with a lot of returning players, we have that mindset. And that's what's really going to elevate our game. I'm really looking forward to that," said Abe Swanson

This season they know the sting of that loss will motivate them as they return a veteran roster with lots of talent.

Long time assistant coach Scoot Wooster steps into the Head Coach role for the first year. He says it's a well oiled machine at GVSU and the changes that he's making will be minor. Their focus is still to win the conference championship and hopefully, a shot at a national title game.

The first day of practice for Grand Valley is Monday, August 7th. Their first game is on Thursday, August 31st against Colorado School of Mines.