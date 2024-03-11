Bisballe leads Lakers to GLIAC tournament championship

ALLENDALE, Mich. — Already the GLIAC regular season champions, the GVSU women's basketball team was going for the season sweep, looking the take the tournament title as well. Standing in their way was Northern Michigan, a team that had taken the Lakers to overtime one week prior. This time, there would be no doubt, as GVSU never trailed throughout the game, taking the trophy with a 67-48 win.

The Lakers started hot, going up 12-3 to open the game, as Rylie Bisballe and Abrie Cabana both buried triples. Northern fought back to within two points at 15-13 late in the quarter, but Bisballe cashed her second three-pointer with five seconds remaining putting GVSU up 18-13 heading into the second quarter.

Over the first couple of minutes of the second quarter, GVSU was able to extend their lead up to 10 following a Hadley Miller three-pointer. After NMU got it back down to eight, Cabana hit another three, which was quickly followed by a Pange Vanstee layup and free throw, as GVSU was quickly back up by 14. The lead would stay above double-digits the rest of the half, as the Lakers led 40-29 at the break.

Northern Michigan began the second half on a 6-2 run, cutting their deficit down to seven at 42-35. From that point on it was all GVSU, as they ended the quarter on a 12-2 run, getting another three from Miller in the process, to put the Lakers up 54-37 with one quarter to play.

The lead never got below 15 points the entire fourth quarter, as the Lakers never let the Wildcats go on a run. GVSU hit six free throws and got a Molly Anderson three-pointer to keep NMU at bay and clinch their second straight GLIAC Tournament title.

Rylie Bisballe posted her fourth double-double of the year as she recorded 16 points and 10 rebounds. Abrie Cabana scored 14 points, with Hadley Miller adding 11, and Nicole Kamin 10. Paige Vanstee had six points and five rebounds, while Molly Anderson and Lexi Plitzuweit each had six boards.

Following the game, Rylie Bisballe was announced as the GLIAC Tournament MVP and Hadley Miller was also named to the All-Tournament team.

Announced on Sunday night, Grand Valley will host the midwest region and will take on Trevecca Nazarene in the opening round.