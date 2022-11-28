Big Ten announces disciplinary action in Big House tunnel brawl, MSU fined $100K

ROSEMONT, lll. — The Big Ten Conference has released a statement in response to the brawl that took place between football teams for Michigan State University (MSU) and University of Michigan (U of M) last month.

Big Ten says contrary to expectations of its members, both teams displayed unsportsmanlike conduct in the brawl, which took place in the tunnel following a game between the two teams in Ann Arbor on Oct. 29.

“The Big Ten Conference has a standard of excellence both academically and athletically that has been built over 127 years,” says Big Ten Conference Commissioner Kevin Warren. “Our standards require that our student-athletes, coaches and staff members represent the conference, and their member institutions, with the highest level of decorum and sportsmanship. We are taking disciplinary action and will continue to work with our member institutions to strengthen their gameday procedures and ensure our honored traditions.”

Big Ten says it has decided to issue disciplinary action against both teams. U of M has been issued a public reprimand, and will be required to incorporate proper protections for all teams on game days.

MSU has been fined $100,000, and Cornerback Khary Crump is suspended for four games since the incident, plus the first eight games of the next season.

We’re told the following players have already been suspended for four games, which Big Ten says is sufficient punishment:

Defensive End Itayvion Brown

Safety Angelo Grose

Cornerback Justin White

Linebacker Jacoby Windmon

Defensive End Brandon Wright

Defensive End Zion Young

Safety Malcolm Jones

Big Ten adds a staff member has also been sufficiently disciplined by MSU.

