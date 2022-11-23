7 MSU players charged with assault in wake of Big House tunnel incident

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Washtenaw County Prosecutor's Office has charged seven members of the Michigan State University football team in the wake of the incident in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium following this year's Michigan-Michigan State game.

New video inside Michigan tunnel shows fight between MSU & U-M players

Six of the players have been charged with misdemeanors, while one player has been charged with a felony.

The charges are as follows:

Khary Crump: One count of felonious assault, in violation of MCL 750.82, a felony

Itayvion Brown: One count of aggravated assault, in violation of MCL 750.81a, a misdemeanor

Angelo Grose: One count of aggravated assault, in violation of MCL 750.81a, a misdemeanor

Justin White: One count of aggravated assault, in violation of MCL 750.81a, a misdemeanor

Brandon Wright: One count of aggravated assault, in violation of MCL 750.81a, a misdemeanor

Zion Young: One count of aggravated assault, in violation of MCL 750.81a, a misdemeanor

Jacoby Windmon: One count of assault & battery, in violation of MCL 750.81, a misdemeanor

Neither school has yet commented on the charges. This article will be updated with any statements they release.

After the Spartans' 29-7 loss to the Wolverines, video showed Michigan State players kicking and punching a Michigan player. Eight players were suspended by MSU in the wake of what happened.

