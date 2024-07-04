Watch Now
Berlin readies for Outlaw race on Saturday

Brian Bergakker's #12 car at Berlin
Remi Monaghan
Posted at 10:43 PM, Jul 03, 2024

MARNE, Mich. — For the first time in two years, Berlin Raceway is hosting an Outlaw race this Saturday.

Berlin, which is the birthplace of the Outlaw car, only had 12 cars run in that race back in 2022. But now the field is up to 34 drivers as they prep for this weekends race.

Brian Bergakker, a Middleville resident, grew up watching races and driving at Berlin. He will get in the drivers seat this weekend, looking for his second Outlaw win. The first coming back in 2015.

"For me to be doing this now, it's a thrill and an honor really to be able to race outlaw cars," said Brian.

Gates open at 4pm on Saturday, with races starting at 6:30pm. Fox 17 will have highlights of the race on Saturday night.

