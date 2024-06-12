Berlin Raceways hosts Money in the Bank Wednesday night

(WXMI) — One of Berlin Raceway's biggest events of the year is Wednesday night. Money in the Bank is a 150-lap-short track race that brings in some of the top talents from all over the country. The winner takes home a grand prize of $15,000.

Portage native and NASCAR driver Carson Hocevar will be back in West Michigan once again running in the race. Erik Jones, a Michigan native and NASCAR driver himself, will also race at Berlin on Wednesday night.

From the Drivers:

"It's obviously huge for me, number one to be home is nice. Berlin is a nice racetrack and this is a really big race. (NASCAR) Cup racing is big but this is still big for me, especially being home," Hocevar said.

"Berlin is a place I have raced at for a long time. I grew up a couple of hours away from here and spent a lot of time here when I was younger racing trying to come up through the ranks. I always get excited to come up and race here and have some fun," Jones said.

FOX 17 will have you covered with race action all day long.

