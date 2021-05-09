Berlin Raceway in need of community votes with $50,000 on the line

MARNE, Mich. — Berlin Raceway is being recognized as one of the top local short tracks in the entire country.

The track is one of six finalists in the United States in the 'Advance My Track' challenge put on by NASCAR and Advance Auto Parts, with the winner taking home $50,000.

"This would be huge for us, coming off of 2020 was kind of disappointing and a very short season, even in 2021 we're still limited capacity so we're not generating the income we need," said director of track operations, Nick Rice.

However, the track needs community help to win it all as it's a voting competition running from Sunday, May 9 until Monday, May 10. Each person is able to vote three times.

"We've always supported West Michigan and do a lot with non-profits, we just ask that they get on and vote, we'll return the favor and give back with those funds, with the community and making the track even better than what it is now."

Berlin Raceway Nick Rice says they'd use the money for a number of different things, but it would all go back to the fans and community.

"There are a lot of projects we can do, a new hospitality deck in turn two, revamp the 71-year-old concessions building on the north end but just help us catch up and get going, we've struggled because attendance has been limited," Rice added.

The track is also running a promotion to vote. Anyone who votes three times and shares it on Facebook will automatically be entered to win four tickets to a NASCAR race of their choosing.

To vote and for more information on the competition, click here.