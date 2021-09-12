Berlin raceway driver remembers 9/11 with commemorative hood

MARNE, Mich. — Not only was it the season finale at Berlin Raceway on Saturday night, but more importantly it was the 20 year anniversary of the tragic events that occurred on September 11, 2001.

To honor all of those lost, Berlin Raceway super late model driver Samantha Stuart, along with her husband Tim, ordered a commemorative hood.

Berlin Raceway paint scheme honors those lost in 9/11

Prior to Saturday night's race, Stuart had all current military members, veterans and first responders sign the hood to honor them.

Zach Harig / FOX 17

"Instead of people wanting our autographs during these autograph sessions, we want theirs," smiled Stuart, "it's a way to thank them, because it's really important."

The Stuarts want to make sure that nobody forgets what those first responders and veterans go through, not only on September 11, 2001 but also every day.

"There are a lot of emotions," Samantha added, "it's the final night of racing of the year and the 20 year anniversary of the unfortunate events that happened, we don't want anyone to forget the sacrifices those people gave for this country."

Zach Harig / FOX 17

Her husband Tim says he knew they had to do something to the car ahead of Saturday's race.

"I was in the shop watching the news one night and it struck me that we were racing on September 11th and I knew we had to do something, so I called Horvath Design to see if they could make me a sticker."

The Stuart family is hopeful to auction off the hood in the coming weeks and donate the proceeds to a charity to help veterans and first responders.