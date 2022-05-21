Berlin Raceway cancels Saturday events due to rain in forecast

MARNE, Mich. — Today's events at Berlin Raceway have been cancelled due to rain in the forecast, a spokesperson for the racing track told us.

🌧 Due to rain forecasted this afternoon and into the evening, Berlin Raceway Officials have decided to cancel today's events.



Next week is our Memorial Day Celebration presented by Bay to Bay Building Concepts, LLC! Military, Veterans, and Seniors 65+ are free! pic.twitter.com/5RfPd0AJOg — Berlin Raceway (@BerlinRaceway) May 21, 2022

Unfortunate news but the plug has been pulled — no racing tonight at @BerlinRaceway but we’ll see you all next week for the 75 lap super late model Money In The Bank qualifier! 😎🏁 pic.twitter.com/v7xddHud2L — Zach Harig (@zach_harig) May 21, 2022

That spokesperson told us that more information on next weekend's Memorial Day celebration will be coming this upcoming week.

For today's forecast, click here or download the Fox 17 Weather App. We will also have updates on the weather in our newscasts tonight on Fox 17 News at 10 & 11.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube