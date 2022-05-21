Watch
Berlin Raceway cancels Saturday events due to rain in forecast

MARNE, Mich. — Today's events at Berlin Raceway have been cancelled due to rain in the forecast, a spokesperson for the racing track told us.

That spokesperson told us that more information on next weekend's Memorial Day celebration will be coming this upcoming week.

