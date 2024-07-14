Berlin completes star studded SuperModified weekend

MARNE, Mich. — A star-studded, two day weekend at Berlin finished up on Saturday night in show stopping fashion.

In the Super Late Model feature, it was Hastings native, Joe Bush, who came away with first place. He took the lead halfway through the race from Luke Bouma and never looked back in the 35 lap feature.

But the race that everyone came for was the ISMA SuperModified event. Several local drivers were in this race as well, including Tyler Rycenga who led for the majority of this race but was then passed by Mike McVetta who got into first after a restart and won it all.

