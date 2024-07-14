Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Berlin completes star studded SuperModified weekend

Joe Bush wins the Super Late Model feature
Kevin Lepper
Joe Bush wins the Super Late Model feature
Joe Bush wins the Super Late Model feature
Posted at 10:36 PM, Jul 13, 2024

MARNE, Mich. — A star-studded, two day weekend at Berlin finished up on Saturday night in show stopping fashion.

In the Super Late Model feature, it was Hastings native, Joe Bush, who came away with first place. He took the lead halfway through the race from Luke Bouma and never looked back in the 35 lap feature.

But the race that everyone came for was the ISMA SuperModified event. Several local drivers were in this race as well, including Tyler Rycenga who led for the majority of this race but was then passed by Mike McVetta who got into first after a restart and won it all.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book