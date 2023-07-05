KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Growlers roster is littered with local players and several of them are having an impact on the team this year.

Beale thrives on Growlers roster

Myles Beale is a Grand Rapids Catholic Central alumni who is playing in Kalamazoo this summer. He plays college ball at Northwood.

For him, playing close to home is a huge benefit, but also getting the chance to hone in on his skills more throughout the summer.

"Probably just being able to handle velocity a little bit better. It can't hurt. Being able to do that and work on my base running. It's been a lot of fun. You can't complain about playing baseball all summer long. That's kinda what we signed up to do with college ball so it's been a lot of fun. A great group of guys, I can't complain," said Beale.

He's currently batting .229 with 10 RBI's this season.