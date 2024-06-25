(WXMI) — The Battle Creek Battle Jacks blast past the Kalamazoo Growlers 19-11.

FULL HIGHLIGHTS:

Battle Jacks blast past Growlers

RECAP:

The Growlers scored three runs in the top of the second before the Battle Jacks responded with six runs in the bottom half of the inning. Cayden Wotipka blasted a home run to cap off the inning. Kalamazoo again put up a big number in the fourth inning scoring five runs.

Xavier Delgado hit a triple to the gap to score a run. Battle Creek responded with four runs in the bottom of the fourth and five runs in the bottom of the fifth.

Battle Creek added four more runs in the seventh inning. Battle Creek scored 19 runs on 18 hits and three Growlers errors.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube