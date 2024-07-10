Battle Creek native Kim Moore third heading into final day of U.S. Adaptive Open

(WXMI) — Western Michigan golf coach Kim Moore is in third place after the second round of the USGA Adaptive Open. Kim is competing in the Lower Limb Impairment division for the third straight year. Kim shot a 77 five-over par on Tuesday. She shot a 75 in the first round on Monday. She is currently five strokes off the lead.

Kim won the first-ever USGA Adaptive Open tournament in 2022 and finished second in 2023.

Leaderboard:

1 Bailey BIsh: +3

2 Ryanne Jackson: +8

3 Kim Moore: +9

4 Cassandra Sengul +15

5 Mandi Sedlak: +18

The USGA Adaptive Open is a three-day golf tournament for people with physical and intellectual impairments. Kim competes in the lower limb impairment division after being born without her right foot and a clubbed left foot.

