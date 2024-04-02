GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Aquinas men's lacrosse is having their best start to a season in recent history, sitting at 6-0 to start the week. The Saints are also ranked #7 of all NAIA teams in the country.

Aquinas men's lax starts season 6-0, led by local talent

Led by 4th year Head Coach Chris Klaiber, AQ has not scored less than 12 points in any of their six games so far this season. They scored a game high 20 goals against Lourdes two weeks ago.

"We've been great in transition. We have really great depth up and down the field. We've been able to build on that and our athleticism as a group to push more up-tempo and that has led to more goals from our talented offensive players," said Klaiber.

Freshman midfielder and West Ottawa native Cooper Nienhuis was just named NAIA offensive player of the week after he scored eight goals against Lourdes and has put up 31 goals in just six games so far this season.

With a top 10 match up against Concordia this Wednesday, he says they'll be prepared for the Cardinals.

"We just have to dial in for this next game. It's a big one. We lost to them last year in the WHAC playoffs so this will be the biggest game of our season so far," said Nienhuis.

Forest Hills Eastern alumni, Braeden Williams, is third on the team in total points and goals scored. He's a part of the large freshman class for the Saints that is almost entirely made up of West Michigan natives.

The Saints will host No. 6 Concordia on Wednesday at 4pm.