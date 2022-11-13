Alma wins MIAA for the first time since 2004

ALMA, Mich. — Alma hosting Albion on Saturday to determine the MIAA champion and for the first time since 2004, the Scots are conference champions.

The Scots struck first, Eddie Williams ran it in making it 7-0 Alma. But the Brits got on the board when Brendan Teal hauled in a bomb putting them up 14-7 late in the first.

The 4th quarter was a different story, Alma back on top. Carter St. John connected with Cole Thomas putting them up by 10. Albion scored soon over but with two minutes left, the Brits pass is picked off by Gage Nelson to win the game.

It's the first time in program history that Alma is 10-0 and the first time since 2004 that they've won the MIAA title.