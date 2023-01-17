Albion Hires Travis Rundle as new head football coach

ALBION, Mich. — The name Rundle has been closely affiliated with Albion College football since Craig Rundle walked the sideline as head coach from 1997-2018. In 22 seasons, Craig Rundle was 127-94 and finished first in the MIAA seven times.

His son Travis, '02, will start a new Rundle era after being named the head football coach at Albion College.

"My wife, Sarah, '02, and I are excited to carry on and continue to improve on the strong tradition of Albion football." said Rundle. "We are fired up to wear Albion on our chests again and to be back at a place that values winning. I enjoyed my time at Albion and am ready to give back to the school that gave me so much."

"We had a great pool of candidates, but Travis was the right fit for our program," said Joe Calvarsuo, interim president of Albion College. "He has been a player and a coach at Albion College and he knows who we are and what we want to be."

"It's an exciting day for Albion College, for Briton Athletics and for Albion Football," said Leroy Wright, vice president of student development. "We look forward to his commitment to student athlete success and winning games."

"We are thrilled to welcome Travis Rundle back to Albion College and lead our football program," said Andy Lawrence, interim athletics director. "We look forward to watching Coach Rundle continue to build on our upward trajectory."

Travis Rundle replaces Dusty Beurer, who took the head coaching job at NCAA Division II Northwood University in December. Beurer took over the Albion College football program from Craig Rundle in 2019.

Since 2017, Travis Rundle has been the head coach at Sewanee: The University of the South in Tennessee. While at Sewanee, Rundle tied the school record for Southern Athletic Association wins in a season and helped develop six COSIDA Academic All-District players and one COSIDA Academic All American. He also hired the school's first female assistant football coach.

Prior to Sewanee, Rundle was the defensive coordinator and linebacker coach at Illinois Wesleyan University in Illinois and was the defensive quality coach at Penn State University from 2004-11. He was the defensive line graduate assistant for the Nittnay Lions from 2004-06, helping them to appearances in the Rose Bowl, Orange Bowl, the Outback Bowl, the Alamo Bowl and the Capital One Bowl.

Rundle was a four-year letterman when he played quarterback for the Britons from 1998-2002. He was the team captain in 2001 and was a member of three MIAA Championship teams and was an all-conference player in 2001.

After he graduated, Rundle became assistant coach and linebacker coach for his father from 2002-2003.

"Albion College provided me with so much as a student-athlete, it is time for me to give back and provide that same experience for the current and future athletes at Albion College," Rundle said.