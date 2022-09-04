Albion football rolls past Carthage in season opener

ALBION, Mich. — 2021 MIAA champions, the Albion Brits started their new season off with a big win. 52-0 was the final score against Carthage College on Saturday.

In the second quarter, Ian Goins took the hand off, broke a tackle and crossed the goal line giving the Brits a 35 point lead at halftime.

Colby Taylor-Browning also had a few big plays including a touchdown late in the third quarter. That score and many others helped earned Albion the win over the Firebirds to start the season.

Next up, Albion will host Bluffton University next Saturday at 12pm.