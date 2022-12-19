Albion football coach steps down for DII job

ALBION, Mich. — The Albion football team will have a new head coach for the 2023 season after Dustin Beurer has stepped down. He has accepted the Head Coaching job at Northwood University.

Beurer led the Brits to a 29-5 record in his four years at the helm of the program. He also served as an assistant for 11 years before being named the Head Coach.

Beurer racked in quite the list of accolades for this teams. That includes two MIAA Championships and a NCAA Playoff appearance. His squad has finished in the top two spots of the conference in all his four seasons as head coach.

In 2021 he was also named AFCA Regional Coach of the Year.