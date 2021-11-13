4 GRCC cross-country runners achieve All-American awards

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Community College celebrates as four of its cross-country runners earn All-American honors at the NJCAA DII National Championships in Richmond, Virginia, on Saturday.

The school adds that the men’s and women’s teams each placed seventh in the national competition.

GRCC names Joshua Kipkoech (11th place at 25:55), Coleman Clark (13th place at 25:58.9), Kaylee Scott (14th place at 12:29.5) and Audrey Meyering (15th place at 19:35.9) as recipients of the All-American award, adding this is the second time Kipkoech earned the honor.

“I’m so happy for our team!” says women’s coach Sharon Becker. “Because of the integrity, grit and caring attitudes, these women and this team have accomplished so much together.”

It’s the second consecutive year that both teams finished in the top 10, according to GRCC.

RELATED: GRCC freshman named National Athlete of the Week

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube