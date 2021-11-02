GRCC freshman named National Athlete of the Week

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One Grand Rapids Community College Runner has been named NJCAA DII National Athlete of the Week after winning the MCCAA-NJCAA Region XII cross country championships.

Coleman Clark, an 18-year-old man, received the award on Saturday and was also named MCCAA Conference Runner of the Week, joined by Kaylee Scott of the GRCC women’s team.

Clark, a Carson City native, is a freshman and has earned national honors from the U.S. Track and Field and Cross-Country Coaches Association with a time of 25:56.5 for the 8,000-meter course.

“I’m really happy to have been selected as the NJCAA D2 National Runner of the Week,” Clark said. “I think the season has gone really well so far and I’m really looking forward to Nationals. I attribute my success this season to supportive friends and family and an awesome team that really pushes me to be the best that I can be.”

“I’m very happy for Coleman to have received this honor,” Lacy said. “He’s worked so hard all season long and has led us as our No. 1 runner in every single competition thus far. He’s been as much a leader in practice as he has been in competition as well. Breaking the 26:00 barrier for 8k last meet for the first time at the MCCAA/NJCAA Region 12 championships is no small feat, and he is just scratching the surface at what he is capable of.”

GRCC reports Clark is the first GRCC student-athletes awarded National Athlete of the Week honors for NJCAA Division II schools.

Those interested can watch GRCC compete in the National Championships in Richmond, VA on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.

