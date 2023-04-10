2023 Season preview: Forest Hills Central Boys Lacrosse

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As the reigning 2022 division one state champions, Forest Hills Central boys lacrosse is hoping to repeat as back to back champions for the first time in program history.

FHC Boys lacrosse preview

"Last year was something pretty spectacular for our program" said Head Coach Andy Shira. "To go undefeated and finish it off in the state finals and win it to bring it back to our school and to our community. was a pretty great accomplishment for our guys.".

The Rangers had a perfect season last year, going 21-0 going all the way to the state finals. They beat Detroit Country Day 11-8 in that championship game. They return several key guys from last season.

"I think we've got a pretty good core group of guys returning some upperclassmen leaders that we're going to lean heavily on. We've got a couple areas where we've got to figure out kind of what our depth is going to be there. But certainly we're pretty strong. On the back end with Crandall Quinn back in net for us. Jonah McConnell down at attack," said Shira.

Crandall Quinn is a senior who is committed to play at the University of Michigan next season. He had 11 saves in the championship game.

FHC has won five state titles in program history and will try for their 6th this season.

"We've never repeated. That's the goal that the guys have this year. And we always want to be conference champions, regional champions and state champions. This group has the right mindset and the right work ethic to go back and repeat," said Shira.

Next up the Rangers will travel to take on Grand Rapids Catholic Central on Wednesday April 12th.