2 Grand Valley State Claims 44-13 Homecoming Win Over Michigan Tech

ALLENDALE, Mich. — #2 Grand Valley State claimed a 44-13 Homecoming win over Michigan Tech Saturday afternoon before an overflow crowd of 13,014. The Lakers, who improve to 7-1 overall and 4-0 in GLIAC play, have now won 14 consecutive GLIAC games dating back to 2021. GVSU will hit the road for a 1 p.m. GLIAC tilt at Wayne State next Saturday (Nov. 4).

Grand Valley State took the opening kickoff and drove 73 yards in eight plays for a touchdown as senior QB Cade Peterson toted the ball the final 11 yards for a touchdown. Peterson rushed for 24 yards on the drive, hit junior WR Kyle Nott with a 24-yard completion and senior RB Tariq Reid added a 23-yard rush. The Laker defense forced a three-and-out on the Huskies' opening drive and junior WR Darrell Johnson return a punt 36 yards to the Michigan Tech 46-yard line to set up another scoring opportunity. Junior QB Avery Moore hit junior WR Cody Tierney with a 21-yard completion on fourth and one and then went the final six yards for a rushing touchdown. Senior place kicker Josh Gorball kicked the first of his five extra points and GVSU led 14-0 at the 4:06 mark of the first quarter.

GVSU was pinned at its own three-yard line midway through the second quarter, but the Laker offense put together a 13-play, 97-yard scoring drive that consumed 6:54 off the clock. The Lakers converted three third downs, Peterson gained 28 yards on a scramble and then hit sophomore running back Syone Usman-Harper with a 22-yard scoring pass to push the GVSU lead to 21-3. Michigan Tech put together its best drive of the day in the closing two minutes of the first half and scored a touchdown with five seconds left to pull within 21-10 at the half.

The Grand Valley State defense dominated the second half, allowing 30 yards of total offense on 24 plays. Gorball booted a 49-yard field goal to give the Lakers a 24-10 lead after sophomore linebacker Anthony Cardamone recorded a sack, forced a fumble and recovered the fumble. Devin Pringle picked off the first pass of his career and returned it 12 yards to the MTU 30-yard line. Junior quarterback Avery Moore scored on a 21-yard run to convert a third-and-one to give GVSU a 31-10 lead. The Laker defense continued to dominate and held the Huskies to -1 yard of total offense on nine plays in the fourth quarter.

Nott tallied a 26-yard run to the MTU one and Peterson carried it in from one yard out. Peterson then recorded his third rushing touchdown of the day, this one covering eight yards and concluding a 9-play, 63-yard drive.

The GVSU defense allowed 161 yards of total offense, including -4 on the ground and forced five three-and-outs. Eight of the 11 Husky drives consisted of five plays or less. Senior linebacker Abe Swanson tallied a season-high 13 tackles, one QB sack (-7), one tackle for loss (-7) and a QB hurry, while Cardamone added seven tackles, 2.0 QB sacks (-31), 2.0 tackles for loss (-31), two forced fumbes and a fumble recovery. Collectively GVSU recorded 9.0 tackles for loss (-64) and 8.0 QB sacks (-63). GVSU also tallied six pass break ups and seven QB hurries. Safety Kobe Hayward recorded five tackles, while defensive end Colton Hyble notched four stops, one QB sack (-8) and 1.5 tackles for loss (-8). Defensive tackle Jay'Viar Suggs notched four tackles, 1.5 QB sacks (-7) and 1.5 tackles for loss (-7).

Peterson completed 15-of-21 passes for 164 yards and one touchdown, while toting the ball 14 times for 91 yards and three TDs. Reid added 48 yards rushing yards and Moore 43 rushing yards and two rushing TDs. As a team, the Lakers rushed for 264 yards and five touchdowns on 44 carries. Tierney caught three passes for 41 yards, while Nott hauled in two passes for 30 yards. Tight end Gavin Cossou caught two passes for 27 yards and Darrell Johnson hauled in two passes for 26 yards and returned three punts for 36 yards. The Laker offense held a 39:20 - 20:40 advantage in time of possession.