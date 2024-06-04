10th annual Meijer LPGA Classic kicks off next week

BELMONT, Mich. — Starting next Thursday, West Michigan will be swarmed with the best players on the LPGA tour as Bythfield Country Clubs hosts the 10th annual Meijer LPGA Classic.

The star-studded field includes the No. 1 player in the world, Nelly Korda, along with former champions Leona Maguire (2023), Lexi Thompson (2015), and Brooke Henderson (2017 & 2019).

During a media call on Monday, Leona spoke about her favorite and least favorite parts of Blythfield. She said that it's similar to her home country of Ireland but also presents it's challenges that she enjoys year after year.

"The two (holes) that stand out in particular are 1 and 18. I mean, off the first one, you can take any club off that tee. You'll see anything from a driver to people hitting irons. There's definitely a premium to hitting on that fairway. It's a pretty small green, very sloopy with lots of runoffs around it so I've used different strategies over the years depending on how firm or how soft it is when we get there next week," said Maguire.

The tournament will run June 13th-16th at Blythfield Country Club in Belmont. You can purchase tickets here.

