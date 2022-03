DETROIT, Mich. — Here is a full list of the West Michigan wrestlers who won individual state championships on Saturday at Ford Field.

-Ira Jenkins, Whitehall

-Zachary Gibson, Lakewood

-Carter Blough, Lowell

-Jackson Blum, Lowell

-Owen Segorski, Lowell

-Emma Renell, Montague

-Caden Ferris, Delton Kellogg

-Logan Gilbert, Martin

-Landyn Crance, Union City

-River Robertson, Hesperia