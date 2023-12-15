Salvation Army hosts 'Toy Shop' for families in need

HOLLAND, MICH — "They... You know, cry because of what we have," said Elizabeth Beardsley, a long-time Salvation Army volunteer. "Then that makes me cry because I want to help them!"

The chance to fill the space below Christmas trees with presents can be difficult. For The Salvation Army in Holland, they try to make it easier.

Hundreds of families now have the chance to shop for their kids' favorite toys, books, games, and even more.

FOX 17

Simply by registering in the fall, families are given an opportunity to shop from a large selection of toys, all organized by age. The role of choosing gifts individually by the parent is something that the Salvation Army in Holland holds dear.

"A toy shop allows the parents to come through and shop with dignity, they can choose the toys out themselves, they know what their children like, and what they don't like, they know what they want for their children," said Beardsley.

Those wants will be fulfilled, as there are more than enough toys for over 2,000 children.

"When I was a little little child, my mother had nothing. And so she went to the Salvation Army for assistance. They told her about this. And so we got toys. For several years when I was a child, the only toys we received were from the Salvation Army. And so I'm forever grateful for the Salvation Army.” Claudia Simpson, Chief Play Officer of the Toy Shop in Holland at Salvation Army

To donate or even volunteer at The Salvation Army, click here.

