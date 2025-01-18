The coldest air in six years blasts into Michigan this weekend

WEST MICHIGAN - The coldest air we've seen in six years here in West Michigan arrives Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday. Single digit highs, wind chills below zero, and heavy lake effect snow all expected from Sunday through Wednesday.

Some folks are probably saying "it's just a Michigan winter"! But its not. The last time we had high temperatures in the single digits, you'd have to go back to January 2019. But that's only part of this story. We expect heavy lake effect snow from Sunday through Wednesday with a foot more possible along/west of U.S. 131. Additionally, wind chills will likely be running between -10 and -20 (perhaps -25 at times) Monday and Tuesday.

The map below shows WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES have been posted for all of our lakeshore counties from 7 P.M. Saturday evening through 1 A.M. Monday. We think 4" to 8" of snow will fall in these areas during that time. This will be a light weight, low moisture content, powdery, dry snow with blowing and drifting creating reduced visibilities. It's likely the advisory gets extended and counties like Kent, Barry, Kalamazoo, Cass, and St. Joseph get added at some point as winds turn from the northwest to the west. But right now, this is step or stage one.

FOX 17

Without giving specific totals over five days, take a look at where the heaviest snow is likely through Wednesday on our forecast model. It's possible more than a foot falls up and down the Lake Michigan shoreline. See image below.

FOX 17

Let's talk Arctic air. The Plains, Midwest, Great Lakes, and deep south will all share in this brutally cold air mass. See the image below. These are forecast temperatures Saturday morning BEFORE the Arctic cold has moved in. That said, it's lurking off to our north and west. Temperatures gradually fall through the day on Saturday from the upper 30s at midnight to lower 20s/upper teens by late afternoon.

FOX 17

The next image below shows forecast temperatures by Saturday evening. We expect readings in the upper teens over West Michigan by this time.

FOX 17

The image below is valid for 6 P.M. Sunday. Notice how the Arctic air has penetrated well south across the Midwest. Highs only in the single digits and teens for West Michigan.

FOX 17

The image below shows forecast temperatures at 6 P.M. Monday...quite cold.

FOX 17

Wind chills are another thing we need to be aware of during this Arctic outbreak. We expect wind chills to be running anywhere from -10 to -25 degrees below zero! Frostbite can set in fast. Make sure to take this seriously and don't forget about your pets outdoors. The map below shows wind chills or feels like temperatures valid for 6 P.M. Sunday.

FOX 17

Take a look a wind chills Monday at 6 P.M. on the map below. Running about -10 to -20 degrees.

FOX 17

Get the complete West Michigan forecast at www.fox17online.com/weather.