Ottawa Co. commission chair 'very disappointed' by 'organized effort to bully and intimidate' mask supporters

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Roger Bergman, chair of the Ottawa County Board of Commissioners, says he’s “very disappointed” by the “organized effort to bully and intimidate anyone who dared to speak in favor of a mask mandate in schools.”

Bergman’s comments were part of a statement he released Wednesday, the day after a number of people showed up to a commission meeting to voice their opinions on a mask mandate in schools.

The Ottawa County Health Department issued an order last week requiring masks for pre-K through sixth-grade students.

That order has been met with both opposition and praise from parents.