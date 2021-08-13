Ottawa County risk level for COVID-19 elevated to 'high'

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Ottawa County says its risk level for COVID-19 transmission is now deemed “high” as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Vaccines, masks, hand washing and social distancing among residents are recommended, the county adds.

"I urge all people in Ottawa County to follow the directives of the CDC and MDHHS," says Health Officer Lisa Stefanovsky. "Since our level of transmission has increased so quickly, I likewise urge all indoor places that are open to the public or bring together people from more than one household, to continue implementing policies and practices to ensure that customers, employees and others wear face masks.”

We’re told 10.8 percent of COVID tests in Ottawa County came back positive in the past week with 108.6 cases per 100,000 people.

“Let’s work together to slow the spread of the virus and keep our communities, churches, schools, businesses and other indoor public places open and our residents safe,” adds Stefanovsky.

