Michigan Parent Alliance for Safe Schools rallies to support healthcare workers

Seth Van Anst
Michigan parent group gathers to support
Posted at 4:24 PM, Oct 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-04 16:24:02-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Michigan Parent Alliance for Safe Schools held multiple rallies at Michigan hospitals Monday.

The group outside Spectrum Health in Grand Rapids offered words of encouragement and gave out thank you cards to doctors and nurses.

The group says it is the perfect day to show they appreciate the work of healthcare professionals. They say Oct. 4 marks National Child Health day.

“I don’t think they’ve been getting nearly enough support. I don’t think they’ve been feeling the love from our communities,” West Michigan mom Kathleen Lucas said.

Kathleen Lucas is a mother from Kent County who represents MPASS, which is a statewide grassroots movement that wants the MDHHS to create mask requirements for students. She's part of a local organization, the Smart Science Alliance of Kent and Ottawa counties.

“We want everyone to mask up, vax up, support each other. Support health care workers and support our communities,” Lucas said.

For moms like Lucas, this is important work. MPASS is working hard to show while many parents may be fed up with public health measures at Michigan schools, they support the efforts to try to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

"We know they’re tired; we are too," Lucas said.

MPASS held two other rallies aside from the one at Spectrum. They were on the east side of the state in Howell and Royal Oak.

