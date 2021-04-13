Grand Rapids Public Schools again delays expansion of 4-day in-person learning

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Public Schools has once again delayed its expansion of hybrid in-person learning because of the surge in COVID-19 cases in Kent County, along with new guidance from state and county health officials.

The expansion is now set to begin April 26, GRPS officials said in an announcement Tuesday.

That new start date is still subject to change based on future data and guidance from health officials.

All students in hybrid in-person in grades K-8 will maintain their current schedule for the week of April 12 and the week of April 19.

Students in virtual instruction and hybrid in-person pre-school, ECSE and grades 9 through 12 will maintain their current schedules as well.

District officials reminded parents that all unvaccinated PK-12 grade students and staff who travel out of state during spring break be tested for COVID-19 before returning to school or quarantine for one week before returning to school.

If the expansion goes as planned, all students in grades K-8, in Cohorts A and B, will attend in-person on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays beginning April 26.

Wednesdays will still be completely virtual for all students.

The district says it can’t maintain its two-day, in-person hybrid instructional option for K-8 families because of staffing and logistical issues.

