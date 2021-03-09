Menu

South Haven business offers a new option for working away from the office

ThinkBar coworking, office rental and meeting space
SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. —
One year ago when the pandemic hit, Lynzee Krohne needed a meeting space for clients for her marketing company. Little did she know, that search would lead to a second business. She and Suzanne Loafman became business partners in opening ThinkBar, a coworking office rental and meeting space for others in the same situation as Lynzee.

“I knew there were so many people working remotely and looking for office space,” Loafman told FOX 17. Located in downtown South Haven, ThinkBar is 2,000 square feet of rentable office space for anyone looking for another option besides working from home or the traditional office setting.

Open less than a year, Loafman says business is booming. “It ends up that everyone and anyone has come to ThinkBar. We have college professors, we have researchers, we have salespeople, we have creatives. It blew me away, the need for everyone in every industry to come to this place.”

ThinkBar supplies a printer, fax machine, scanner, a full kitchenette, a conference room available for rent with access to a television, HDMI hook-up, Bluetooth speakers, pretty much anything you might need in a traditional office setting, any needs of a company looking to save some money on overhead or someone in town for a working vacation.

Krohne and Loafman say they expect their business to continue to grow well after the pandemic. “I think companies and businesses are seeing that maybe they don’t need an office for their staff full time, so they are giving their employees an option maybe to work from home part of the week or every other week, and that’s where the benefit of a co-working space really comes in”, Kroehne explained to FOX 17.

Thinkbar’s current hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday, Thursday, and Friday. Tuesday, Wednesday, and weekends are by appointment only. For more information, check out their website.

