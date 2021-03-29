Rebound-Local company helping others find “Legit work from home jobs”

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — With the dramatic jump in people working from home over the past year, many are discovering it’s what they want to do going forward. A local woman has taken her personal struggles and found a way to not only help herself, but now others too.

Sheri Munsell started “Legit Work from Home Jobs” two years ago because she lives with mental illness and says working from home changed her life. She has been vetting work from home opportunities for herself for a decade. “It’s very easy for me to back companies because I’ve kind of mastered that by now,” she told Fox 17. “Lots of customer service, lots of technical support jobs. Lots of jobs in data entry and chat support and the list goes on of categories of where we've been able to place people.”

Sheri says her company provides a step by step approach to working from home, from equipment you may need to work at home, resume building templates, an application walk through, an interviewing skills video and monthly job searches. “Which is us finding it for you. So if you just really think that, you can't find work from home and it's just been a really difficult process, you can hire us and we'll find it for you,” explained Munsell. The only service that costs more than $10-$20 is their one on one coaching.

Hannah Fricker who lives outside of Cincinnati currently works three jobs, two full-time and one part-time jobs, thanks to the help of “Legit Work from Home Jobs”. Hannah works full-time as an account specialist for a delivery service, she’s a fraud specialist in the banking industry and does side part-time work for a third company.

“I have been getting a pay range from $14 dollars all the way up to $22 dollars an hour and there’s jobs that pay more than that. I think working from home is going to be the new thing. I think a lot of people are going to start opting for that. It’s a lot cheaper it’s a lot more convenient,” Fricker told Fox 17.

Munsell says anyone who sees something on her website that they need but worries they can’t afford it, she says they should email her, and she will work with them to make sure they get the job search help they need. Munsell is all about helping others, which is why she started a non-profit in Grand Rapids called Hope Gain Network, helping others battling mental illness. For help with finding a work from home job, click on their legitwahjobs.com.

