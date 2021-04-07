Watch

The Rebound West Michigan

Actions

Job staffing agency brings back 'Walk-in Wednesdays' for job seekers

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
File image.
FILE: Job search
Job Search Promo Image
Posted at 9:37 PM, Apr 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-06 21:48:35-04

HOLLAND, Mich. — Express Employment Professionals Holland-Muskegon is bringing back something they used to offer before COVID.

“Walk-in Wednesdays” allows job seekers to walk into their facility, with typical safety protocols in place, to apply for any of the nearly 80 positions they currently have.

Peggy Jacobs of Express Holland-Muskegon says, “One of the things we’re finding is there are so many opportunities open here along the lakeshore and in West Michigan, but people become overwhelmed. And coming to us gives them the opportunity to sort through things and interview once, have us discuss what’s right and then help them and point them in that right direction so they can get the job that’s right for them,” adding, “Companies here in West Michigan are really struggling to produce what they need to produce in order to fulfill orders for their customers.”

The jobs vary from skilled positions paying up to $33 an hour to entry-level positions like packers, machine operators and warehouse workers, many of which pay between $15 and $20 an hour.

“Walk-in Wednesdays” is being held each Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at their Holland office, at 660 Chicago Drive.

For more information, check out their website or call 616-499-2199.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The Rebound West Michigan: Resources

Forest View Hospital (sponsor) Asian Pacific American Chamber of Commerce (Michigan) Choose Michigan Farmer Relief Fund Going Pro in Michigan Grand Rapids Chamber Rapid Response Fund Local First Michigan Apprenticeships Michigan Bureau of Labor Market Information and Strategic Initiatives Michigan Career Events Calender Michigan Career Explorer Michigan COVID-19 Mobility Solutions Grant Michigan Department of Treasury Michigan Economic Development Corporation Michigan Emergency Relief Fund nonprofit and cultural grants Michigan Labor Education and Training Michigan Northern Initiatives business loan Michigan Pathfinder student career planner Michigan PPE procurement and donation Michigan Rehabilitation Services Michigan Small Business Development Center Michigan Small Business Relief Program Michigan Strategic Fund Awardee Relief Initiative Michigan Tech Startup Stabilization Fund Michigan Training Connect Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency Employee FAQs Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency Employer FAQs Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency Toolkit for Claimants Michigan Veterans' Employment Services Michigan Works! Association Michigan Workforce Development Michigan Youth Employment Pure Michigan Talent Connect The Right Place Urban League of West Michigan U.S. Small Business Administration Michigan District Offices West Michigan Asian American Association