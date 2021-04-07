Job staffing agency brings back 'Walk-in Wednesdays' for job seekers

HOLLAND, Mich. — Express Employment Professionals Holland-Muskegon is bringing back something they used to offer before COVID.

“Walk-in Wednesdays” allows job seekers to walk into their facility, with typical safety protocols in place, to apply for any of the nearly 80 positions they currently have.

Peggy Jacobs of Express Holland-Muskegon says, “One of the things we’re finding is there are so many opportunities open here along the lakeshore and in West Michigan, but people become overwhelmed. And coming to us gives them the opportunity to sort through things and interview once, have us discuss what’s right and then help them and point them in that right direction so they can get the job that’s right for them,” adding, “Companies here in West Michigan are really struggling to produce what they need to produce in order to fulfill orders for their customers.”

The jobs vary from skilled positions paying up to $33 an hour to entry-level positions like packers, machine operators and warehouse workers, many of which pay between $15 and $20 an hour.

“Walk-in Wednesdays” is being held each Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at their Holland office, at 660 Chicago Drive.

For more information, check out their website or call 616-499-2199.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube