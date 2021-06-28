Watch

The Rebound West Michigan

Actions

Facebook Boost event helping GR business rebound efficiently

items.[0].image.alt
Courtesy: Fox 17 news
rebound 6.14.jpeg
Posted at 8:42 PM, Jun 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-27 20:50:32-04

IONIA, Mich. — After 15 months of lockdowns, many businesses that survived the pandemic have little time to waste in getting back to where they were before March 2020. So to help, the city of Grand Rapids partnered with Facebook recently in hosting a “Boost with Facebook” event, walking entrepreneurs through the most effective methods to reach potential customers.

Russ Oakley is the owner or Metal Monkey, a metal sign company that started in the Spring of 2018 out of Ionia. He was invited to be part of the event, a free training for Grand Rapids small business owners. It taught Oakley and other business owners like him to determine who is most likely interested in his business and how to make his advertisement spending more efficient. “One of the cool things is Facebook has an algorithm that they set up. So it helps you to kind of track who's looking at your stuff. So basically, it helps people looking for metal art to find us,” Oakley explained to Fox 17.

The 45 minute training aims to help entrepreneurs rebound quicker now that the economy is back open, something Oakley already appreciates. “What I've seen that Facebook has done is they've created just a whole bunch of tools for small business to market through Facebook and Instagram.”

Oakley admits, he’s still a work in progress in effective advertising which is why he’s so excited about trying out some of the new tools he has learned through the event. “That's the key about Facebook for us is, you know, we have people that know people that we don't know. So once they post whatever they got made on Facebook and friends start commenting and all sudden you start getting busy. So what we found is Facebook is the key to our survival. So if we wish to continue to grow, then we need to focus on Facebook.”

To watch the free event, click on Boost with Facebook.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The Rebound West Michigan: Resources

Forest View Hospital (sponsor) Asian Pacific American Chamber of Commerce (Michigan) Choose Michigan Farmer Relief Fund Going Pro in Michigan Grand Rapids Chamber Rapid Response Fund Local First Michigan Apprenticeships Michigan Bureau of Labor Market Information and Strategic Initiatives Michigan Career Events Calender Michigan Career Explorer Michigan COVID-19 Mobility Solutions Grant Michigan Department of Treasury Michigan Economic Development Corporation Michigan Emergency Relief Fund nonprofit and cultural grants Michigan Labor Education and Training Michigan Northern Initiatives business loan Michigan Pathfinder student career planner Michigan PPE procurement and donation Michigan Rehabilitation Services Michigan Small Business Development Center Michigan Small Business Relief Program Michigan Strategic Fund Awardee Relief Initiative Michigan Tech Startup Stabilization Fund Michigan Training Connect Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency Employee FAQs Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency Employer FAQs Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency Toolkit for Claimants Michigan Veterans' Employment Services Michigan Works! Association Michigan Workforce Development Michigan Youth Employment Pure Michigan Talent Connect The Right Place Urban League of West Michigan U.S. Small Business Administration Michigan District Offices West Michigan Asian American Association