Rebound-Davenport offers free class to help unemployed land work

CALEDONIA, Mich. —

Davenport University is offering a free communications class next month for anyone who lost their full-time job after March 1, 2020. The course will be aligned with Career Services at Davenport to help job seekers better market themselves, be it with an updated resume or even cover letter.

“What the course will do is bring students through a variety of different areas within the interview process, within the presentation areas. For instance, students will learn to create a digital profile or have a digital presence and we’ll do that through LinkedIn,” said Jeff Wiggerman, director of instructional technologies and delivery systems at Davenport.

The seven week course has about 12 hours of coursework per week according to Wiggerman, and he says how much more a “student” puts into it after that is up to them, thanks to several other resources that are available. “We’ve also incorporated tools where students can do mock interviews 24-7. And what they’ll do is, they’ll record themselves and go through and do self-assessments to identify what their strengths and weaknesses might be. So when they get in front of a hiring manager, they know how to sell themselves, they know how to present themselves well, so they’re really a leg up on the competition,” Wiggerman told Fox 17.

“So overall I think it’s a great opportunity for those who are looking to receive personalized coaching to navigate to the next interview and potentially land their next career opportunity. We ran it last summer and had such a great result with it and had so many people coming back talking about how it perfectly aligned with their job search and how it helped them not only in writing their resume and their cover letter, but how well it helped them in talking with their hiring manager to be able to land that position,” Wiggerman added.

The class is completely free and Davenport is accepting applications up until May 10 when the class starts. For more information or to register go to Davenport.edu/careerbuilder or call 1-800-686-1600.

