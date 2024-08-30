'This was my way to heal': How hot air balloons are lifting spirits, bringing hope

WAYLAND, Mich — Seventeen years after losing her mother, the pain is still fresh for Nissa Smith.

"She succumbed to her depression through suicide," Smith explained. "There was such a stigma around it...it wasn't talked about, you know, we didn't talk about depression or bipolar... it was something that people were embarrassed to discuss."

Courtesy: Nissa Smith

Smith felt alone in her grief but was able to take steps in her healing by taking part in "Out of Darkness" fundraiser walks hosted by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

"I didn't realize that at the time, but my first walk was so impactful on me, and changed my life, really, because I thought I was alone, like I thought I was alone in my grief," Smith told FOX 17 News. "I wanted to do something where I could have an effect on our local community, and had always wanted to start my own nonprofit."

4 One 2 Cares, coined after the name of Smith's distillery, 4 One 2in Wayland, was born.

FOX 17

The early days of her nonprofit were filled with small-scale fundraisers, like vendor fairs and a unique adult prom called "Beautiful You," designed to bring people together for a night of joy and connection.

During the pandemic, when many were feeling the strain of isolation, inspiration struck for Smith to organize the nonprofit's biggest event.

Courtesy: Wayland Balloonfest

"Balloons fly a lot in Wayland, so they were flying that day. And we kind of just looked at each other and said, these are things that make us happy. And it was during a time where we were all stuck at home, you know, stressed out," she explained. "It brings smiles to your face without even trying, you know, so it just made sense, and that was our goal."

The Wayland Balloonfestis meant to bring a sense of community, while sparking important conversations about mental health and suicide prevention.

Smith's hope is to eliminate the stigma so people don't suffer in silence.

Courtesy: Wayland Balloonfest

"Just let people know it's okay to not be okay, and it's okay to have a good time. It's okay to feel happy or even sad, you know, like that's okay. Let's talk about it," Smith said. "This was my way to heal... I hope I can bring at least some smiles. And, you know, help someone and let them know that I'm here, you know, if they need someone to talk to."

Through 4 One 2 Cares and the Wayland Balloonfest, Smith is not only honoring her mother’s legacy but also creating a future where hope, healing, and support are available to all who need it.

Courtesy: Wayland Balloonfest

"I think [my mom] would love this," she said. "And, I think like she would love to see that we're doing something positive and that through her life we're making a change in memory of her."

Courtesy: Wayland Balloonfest

The 2024 Wayland Balloonfest lifts off on Friday, September 6. Gates open at 4 p.m.

A memorial walk is planned for day two of the festival on Saturday morning.

You can learn more about Wayland Balloonfest here.

To learn more about 4 One 2 Cares, click here.

FOX 17

As the FOX 17 and Lake Michigan Credit Union Pay it Forward Person of the Month, Smith receives a $550 prize.

Know someone who should be featured next month? Nominate them here.

Meet Nancie Oxley, our July Pay it Forward Person of the Month.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube