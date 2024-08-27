Lori's Voice gifts wheelchair-accessible van to Rockford family

ROCKFORD, Mich. — A Rockford family received a new wheelchair-accessible van from Lori’s Voice Monday. The program delivers free vans to families of children with special needs.

FOX 17 photojournalist Jim Sutton was present when the local nonprofit delivered the life-changing gift.

Watch the family’s reaction in the video player above.

Another giveaway is planned later in the year.

Visit the nonprofit's website to find out how you can help.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube